Brave Cebu nursing student saves life in face of danger

HONORED. Brave nursing student Angyl Fayth Ababat gets honored by her school for her heroism.

Meet the heroine who saved a Cebuana fruit vendor from near death

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Amid a tense and perilous scene on a street in Cebu City, a young heroine emerged.

Angyl Fayth Ababat, a young nursing student at the University of Cebu (UC), rose to the challenge when she witnessed a fruit vendor being attacked.

With a knife-wielding assailant still around, Ababat fearlessly put her nursing skills into action, providing crucial first aid that saved the vendor from certain death.

Despite initial uncertainty, Ababat’s dedication to helping another overcame her fears, leading her to act with remarkable bravery, an act which earned her recognition not only from her university and its nursing school, but also from local law enforcement, city council, and medical agencies.

The 21-year-old Ababat has had her life changed after she saved Cebuana fruit vendor Bernadeta Zamora from a near-death experience.

It was supposed to be just a normal afternoon of canvassing for school requirements for Ababat when Zamora was attacked by her former live-in partner, Edwin Salazar Lumacad, on C. Padilla Street in Cebu City, at around 2 pm on Monday, January 30.

Zamora’s neck was slashed by the knife-wielding Lumacad who, the police said, attacked the vendor out of jealousy.

In an act of pure heroism, Ababat took a shirt and used it to apply pressure on Zamora’s neck to prevent excessive bleeding.

“At first, I was hesitant since there were a lot of other pre-med or med students there, [and] so I was hoping that they would help the lady first. But no one responded,” said Ababat.

Seeing Zamora about to collapse, Ababat said, “I thought, if no one else was going to help, who was going to? That’s why I responded.

The brave nursing student proceeded to give Zamora first aid before a medical team arrived and rushed her to a hospital nearby.

Bystanders helped the police in catching Lumacad near the crime scene.

Ababat expressed her gratitude for having the opportunity to put into practice what she learned in her first aid and wound care classes taught by her nursing instructors.

A heroine, an angel

As a tribute to her bravery, the UC School of Nursing will present Ababat with a scholarship. Additionally, the university intends to cover the cost of her future board exams after graduation.

“She deserves it! Considering that she’s still a second year (student), she already embodies the qualities of a nurse like caring, compassion, and service,” said Mercy Milagros Apuhin, the dean of the university’s nursing school.

Ababat’s heroic deed is set to be honored in a series of ceremonies, hosted by the University of Cebu, the Cebu City Police Office, the Cebu City Council, and other relevant organizations, in the weeks to come.

“Not all heroes wear capes, sometimes they wear a UC Nursing uniform. Indeed, an angel was at the right place at the right time to assist a person whose life was in grave danger,” wrote Candice Gotianuy, the president of the UC Medical Center, in a Facebook post. – Rappler.com

John Sitchon is a fellow of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.