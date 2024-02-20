DepEd director files libel complaints vs 4 radio commentators in Iloilo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Education official also accuses commentators of violation of the Cybercrime Prevention Act, Safe Spaces Act, and Data Privacy Act

BACOLOD, Philippines – The director of the Department of Education (DepEd) in Western Visayas has filed libel and other complaints against four commentators of the Radio Mindanao Network (RMN) in Iloilo City.

The complaints were filed separately by DepEd Regional Director Ramir Uytico on January 23, but the respondents said on Monday, February 19, that they only learned about it when they received subpoenas from the local prosecutor’s office last week.

The complaints for libel, violation of the Cybercrime Prevention Act, Safe Spaces Act, and Data Privacy Act were filed by Uytico against Henry Lumawag, Novie Guazo, Regan Arlos, and Vincent Isarel “Don” Dolido.

Uytico, in his complaint, said the commentators criticized him on air in 2023 about issues and concerns regarding principals, teachers, and public schools, and used words that “maligned, demeaned, and damaged my person, character, and honor.”

He said he was called agiii (gay), tikoh (crooked), and gwapa-gwapa (pretty), which he felt were “very wrong.”

Uytico criticized the commentators for being on-air bullies and “homophobic,” who resorted to “sexist slurs” to make him a laughingstock.

Uytico also accused the commentators of non-adherence to ethical standards for broadcasting, putting him in a bad light, and portraying him as corrupt, which he further claimed “has no basis under the existing facts.”

Lumawag hosts the radio program Palabra de Honor; Guazo and Arlos host Straight to the Point; and Dolido is the anchorman of Targetanay sa Udto, all being aired by RMN-Iloilo.

The radio hosts and commentators said they were caught by surprise when they received separate subpoenas, directing them to submit their respective counter-affidavits.

Lumawag was ordered to appear before Prosecutor Noel Siosan Jr. on February 20, while Guazo and Arlos were directed to go to Prosecutor Kareen de la Cruz on February 23. Meanwhile, Dolido was ordered to appear before Prosecutor Gladys Pearl Palarica, also on February 23.

“One complainant, four respondents, three prosecutors, but the same complaints. This can be called a filing spree. Harassment, indeed,” said Guazo, who is also the program director of RMN-Iloilo.

Guazo said they were prepared to defend themselves even in court.

RMN, he said, has assured to provide them with all the legal assistance they need. – Rappler.com