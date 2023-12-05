House supports Marcos’ peace initiative; SB19 claims rights to name | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A day after Vice President Sara Duterte called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to reconsider the resumption of peace talks, political party leaders at the House of Representatives express support for the ‘historic move.’

A House panel cites SMNI host Jeffrey Celis in contempt for refusing to name his source who gave him false information on the supposed travel expenses of Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Activist and former lawmaker Walden Bello asks the Supreme Court to decriminalize libel in the Philippines. He asks the SC to declare as unconstitutional all of the provisions in the Revised Penal Code on libel, and the cyber libel provision in the Cybercrime Law.

The Philippine government wants to be the host for the global fund that will help poor countries deal with the adverse impacts of climate change, given that it is one of the countries most vulnerable to climate devastation.

Israeli forces press ahead with air and ground bombardment of southern Gaza Strip, killing and wounding dozens of Palestinians. Residents say Israeli tanks drove into Gaza across the border and cut off the main north-south route.

P-pop group SB19 secures ownership of its name and logo through a legal agreement with its former management, ShowBT. 1Z Entertainment announces it reached ‘an amicable settlement through a fair and equitable resolution.’

Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce premieres at the top of the US box office, raking in $21.8 million during the typically anemic first December weekend. In addition to the concert scenes, the film gave a rare glimpse at how Beyonce grapples with stardom and motherhood. – Rappler.com