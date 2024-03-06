Falling fireballs prompt brief closure of road from Mountain Province to Baguio

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BALLS OF FIRE. Fireballs or flaming debris fall on a section of a road from Mountain Province to Baguio City on Tuesday night, March 5, 2024.

BAGUIO, Philippines – It’s not falling boulders which you have to watch out for in Bontoc town, Mountain Province. It’s flaming debris falling.

In a scene straight out of a disaster movie, motorists traveling along the Bontoc-Baguio Road were met with an unusual and dangerous obstacle as falling fireballs and rocks forced authorities to close the highway temporarily.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Bontoc town issued a warning late Tuesday night, March 5, alerting travelers to the hazards along the highway, particularly in the Barangay Alab area.

The advisory cited the threat posed by falling rocks and burning logs stemming from a nearby forest fire.

“Bontoc-Baguio Road is not passable at Alab Proper, Bontoc due to falling rocks and burning logs coming from the ongoing forest fire. Please be advised to detour via Sagada-Balili route until further notice,” read a part of the notice.

Authorities quickly moved to close off the affected stretch of the road, redirecting traffic to alternative routes to ensure the safety of motorists.

But despite the chaos and perilous conditions, there were no reported accidents caused by the falling fireballs.

The forest fire, which had engulfed nearly 300 hectares of brushland and pine forest in the nearby Malitep, Balili just four days prior, had been successfully contained by firefighting efforts.

By 8:30 am on Wednesday, March 6, firefighters managed to bring the forest fire under control, allowing for the reopening of the Bontoc-Baguio Road. – Rappler.com