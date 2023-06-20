Former Cebu congressman Celestino ‘Junie’ Martinez Jr. dies

FILE PHOTO: The late former Congressman Celestino 'Junie' Martinez Jr. of the Fourth District of Cebu and former Mayor of the City of Bogo.

MANILA, Philippines – Former Cebu congressman Celestino “Junie” Martinez III of Bogo City in Cebu died on Tuesday, June 20. He was 81.

The local government of Bogo City, where Martinez also served as mayor, confirmed his death in a Facebook post earlier on Tuesday.

“With great sadness, the family of former Congressman Celestino “Junie” Martinez Jr. of the Fourth District of Cebu and former Mayor of the City of Bogo, announces his peaceful passing on June 19, 2023. Memorial services will be held in Cebu and Bogo City. Details of the interment schedule will be released soon,” the Facebook post read.

“Salamat Dodong Junie… amoang matinud-anong higala. Kanunay ka nga bitbiton dinhi sa amoang mga dughan,” it added. (Thanks Junie, our true friend. You’ll forever be in our hearts.)

Martinez was the patriarch of the Martinez political dynasty, which has held power in Bogo City and Cebu’s 4th District for decades.

He was also an undersecretary at the Department of Agriculture during the administration of former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. – Rappler.com