Negros Oriental Vice Governor Carlo Jorge Joan Reyes sworn in as new governor

Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos swore in Negros Oriental Vice Governor Carlo Jorge Joan Reyes as the province’s new governor late on Saturday night, March 4.

Abalos announced the development near midnight, around 12 hours after Reyes’ predecessor, Roel Degamo, was declared dead at 11:41 am.

At least ten heavily armed men in camouflage uniforms and bulletproof vests entered the Degamo residential compound in Barangay 9, Pamplona town, and shot Degamo and other people at an aid distribution event for 4Ps beneficiaries.

The Philippine National Police Central Visayas (Region 7) office said and Degamo and and eight other persons died during the attack or in hospitals while undergoing treatment.

Thirteen others remain confined due to injuries, while four with minor wounds were allowed to return home.

In a short statement posted on the DILG Facebook page, Abalos said:

Madiing kinokendena ng administrasyon ang karumaldumal na pagpaslang kay Former Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo at sa iba pang mga biktima ng karahasang naganap kanina.

Sa pinagsanib na pwersa ng kapulisyahan at militar, asahan niyong hindi tayo titigil hanggang sa makamit ang hustisya sa mga biktima ng karahasang ito.

(The administration strongly condemns the killing of Former Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and others in the violence which erupted earlier. With the combined forces of the police and military, rest assured we will not stop until justice is served for the victims of this violent act.)

