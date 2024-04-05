West Visayas university announces repeat of college entrance exams after leakage

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EXAM TAKERS. Students troop to the state-run West Visayas State University in Iloilo to take the college admission exams on March 10, 2024.

The decision follows a controversial incident of questionnaire leakage during the state university's March 10 admission exams, which affected over 21,000 examinees

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – The West Visayas State University (WVSU) has announced a repeat of its college entrance exams, scheduled for April 14 in various testing centers nationwide, move aimed at rectifying a recent breach in examination security.

The decision followed a controversial incident of questionnaire leakage during the March 10 admission exams, which affected over 21,000 examinees. Following an investigation prompted by a viral Facebook post, the university announced the decision just five days after administering tests to examinees at its main campus in Iloilo.

WVSU President Joselito Villaruz said on Wednesday, April 3, the entrance tests will be administered in more than a dozen venues in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“It was a painful lesson for us, and we learned much from it,” said Villaruz, adding that they have already ensured all the safety nets in this redo of the entrance exams to avoid the same mistake.

He said the test questions were being processed in a highly-secured place by competent people.

“Right now, we are employing strategies aimed at ensuring that questionnaires are secured from any leakage,” Villaruz said.

Gone are the days when WVSU college entrance test takers from all over the country troop to the university’s main campus in La Paz District, Iloilo City, during the conduct of the entrance examinations.

Villaruz said they decided to give the entrance exams in various testing centers in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao to make them accessible to thousands of aspirants coming from different regions. But only applicants who took the March 10 exams will be allowed to take the same on April 14.

Fourteen testing centers have been identified in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. The testing centers are located in the following institutions:

Luzon

Philippine Normal University (National Capital Region)

Palawan State University (Puerto Princesa City, Palawan)

Visayas

WVSU-Main Campus (La Paz District, Iloilo City)

WVSU-College of Agri-Fishery Campus (Jayobo, Lambunao, Iloilo)

WVSU – Calinog Campus (Calinog, Iloilo)

WVSU-Janiuay Campus (Janiuay, Iloilo)

WVSU – Lambunao Campus (Lambunao, Iloilo)

WVSU – Pototan Campus (Pototan, Iloilo)

Aklan State University (Kalibo, Aklan)

Capiz State University (Roxas City, Capiz)

Antique State University (Sibalom, Antique)

WVSU-Himamaylan Campus (Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental)

Carlos Hilado Memorial State University (Talisay City, Negros Occidental)

Mindanao

Tacurong City Cultural and Sports Center (Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat)

Nereo Lujan, a WVSU alumnus who now serves as information and community affairs officer of the Iloilo provincial government of Iloilo, said the decision invalidate the results of the March exams and schedule another one because of the test paper leakage was a display of commitment to upholding academic integrity and ensuring fairness in the admissions process of the university.

“This proactive approach prioritizes the merit-based selection of students and preserves the credibility of the institution’s educational standards,” Lujan said. – Rappler.com