What to expect from Sinulog sa Kabataan 2024

SINULOG SA KABATAAN. Dancers from various contingents perform during the Sinulog sa Kabataan 2023 at the Cebu City Sports Center on January 8, 2023.

The two events on January 14 serve as preview of what to expect during the country’s grandest festival, the Sinulog, in honor of the Holy Child Señor Santo Niño

CEBU, Philippines – Thousands of spectators are expected to gather at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), formerly known as Abellana Sports Complex, to witness the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan and Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan performances on January 14.

In Cebuano, lalawigan means province, while dakbayan translates to city.

Dubbed this year as “Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024,” the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown will be held at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City on January 21.

In previous years, the winners of the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan and the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan compete in the Sinulog Ritual Showdown and Grand Parade.

However, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has barred winners of the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan from joining the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown.

The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan features Sinulog performances by youth from Cebu province’s municipalities and cities, as well as the highly urbanized cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

Carcar City, which emerged victorious in the 2023 One Cebu Island Sinulog sa Kabataan, is also expected to defend its title. Garcia is set to join Minglanilla for a closing act.

The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan, on the other hand, showcases performances from barangays and elementary schools in Cebu City, the organizer of the Sinulog.

Venue

The Sinulog sa Kabataan will remain at the CCSC despite the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown taking place at the SRP, just like in 2023.

Unlike last year, however, there are ongoing civil works at the CCSC and Osmeña Boulevard, where the parade for the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan and Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan will pass.

Despite concerns about the readiness of the CCSC – currently undergoing renovation for the Cebu City government’s hosting of the Palarong Pambansa in July 2024 – and the suitability of Osmeña Boulevard to host the Sinulog sa Kabataan parades, both the city government and the province have agreed to hold the events at the CCSC.

The Cebu province also promised help in the repair of the grandstand at the CCSC.

Civil works for Package 1 of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit are underway along Osmeña Boulevard, but local officials have assured that measures are in place to ensure the safety of participants and the public during the Sinulog sa Kabataan parade.

In a press conference on Tuesday, January 2, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama reiterated the CCSC as the final venue of the Sinulog sa Kabataan events and designated Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to spearhead the events on behalf of the city government.

However, the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown will remain at the SRP.

Garcia earlier said the provincial government would donate the usual P20 million to the Sinulog Foundation Inc. if the Sinulog Grand Festival would be held again at the CCSC.

But Rama is bent on holding the country’s grandest festival at the SRP.

BEST IN STREET DANCING. The Lumad Basakanon of Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City, won the Street Dancing category in the Sinulog sa Kabataan 2023 at the Cebu City Sports Center on January 8, 2023. Photo by Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

Schedule

Before finalizing the January 13-14 schedule, there were calls to postpone the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan to a later date, January 19, to give the contingents ample time to prepare.

However, Rama said conflicts in schedule would not make it possible, adding that the proposed date is too close to the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown happening on January 21.

As of Tuesday, at least 18 local government units have expressed interest in joining the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan.

Tribu Lumad Basakanon and Minglanilla will be joining as guest performers and would be the opening and closing acts, respectively.

The other 16 confirmed contingents for the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan are Argao, Tudela, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Poro, Barili, Naga City, Tuburan, Talisay City, Samboan, Madridejos, Carcar City, Moalboal, Toledo City, Consolacion, and Carmen.

Intense competition is expected as the first prize for the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan winner is set at P3 million, a big jump from last year’s prize of P500,000.

The second placer will receive P2 million, the third placer will get P1.5 million, and the fourth and fifth placers will receive P1 million and P750,000, respectively.

The consolation prize is P500,000.

The Cebu City Government has not yet released the list of confirmed contingents for both the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan and the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown. – Rappler.com

Wenilyn Sabalo is an Aries Rufo Journalism Fellow for 2023-2024.