Super Typhoon Betty now in PAR

BETTY. Satellite image of Super Typhoon Betty (Mawar) as of May 27, 2023, 2 am.

Super Typhoon Betty (Mawar) is the Philippines' second tropical cyclone for 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Super Typhoon Mawar entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 2 am on Saturday, May 27, becoming the country’s second tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first super typhoon of the year.

Mawar, which has been given the local name Betty, entered PAR around two days after battering the United States island territory of Guam with torrential rain and fierce winds.

While the super typhoon appears less likely to make landfall in the Philippines, it may bring heavy rain to Northern Luzon starting Monday, May 29.

Betty could also help trigger the onset of the Philippines’ rainy season in the coming days, as it is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat.

The country’s weather bureau will issue its first bulletin on Betty at 5 am on Saturday.

Details to follow.