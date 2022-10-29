Paeng weakens into tropical storm ahead of exit from Luzon landmass

TROPICAL CYCLONES. Satellite image of Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae), and a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, as of October 30, 2022, 2 am.

PAGASA says Paeng (Nalgae) is expected to re-intensify into a severe tropical storm when it is already over the West Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines – Paeng (Nalgae) weakened from a severe tropical storm into a tropical storm as it was about to exit the landmass of Luzon in the early hours of Sunday, October 30.

Paeng’s maximum sustained winds decreased from 95 kilometers per hour to 85 km/h, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in its 2 am bulletin on Sunday. The tropical storm’s gustiness went down from 160 km/h to 140 km/h.

But PAGASA said Paeng is expected to re-intensify into a severe tropical storm when it is already over the West Philippine Sea.

Paeng was last spotted in the vicinity of Candelaria, Zambales, moving northwest at a faster 25 km/h from the previous 15 km/h.

It is seen to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday morning or afternoon, October 31.

Though Paeng is leaving landmass, PAGASA warned that it may still cause rain until Sunday morning, particularly in these areas:

Heavy to intense rain

Zambales

Bataan

northern part of mainland Cagayan

Moderate to heavy rain

rest of mainland Cagayan Valley

Cordillera Administrative Region

rest of Central Luzon

Pangasinan

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

rest of Luzon

Western Visayas

The weather bureau said floods and landslides remain expected.

Since Paeng has been downgraded to a tropical storm, there are no more areas under Signal No. 3 as of 2 am on Sunday. Signal Nos. 1 and 2 are still in effect.

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

Pangasinan

La Union

southern part of Ilocos Sur (Candon City, Banayoyo, Galimuyod, Sigay, Suyo, Santa Lucia, Santa Cruz, Alilem, Tagudin, Sugpon, Cervantes, Quirino, Gregorio del Pilar, Salcedo, Lidlidda, San Emilio, Santiago, Burgos, Santa Maria, San Esteban)

Benguet

western and southern parts of Nueva Vizcaya (Kayapa, Aritao, Santa Fe, Dupax del Sur, Alfonso Castañeda, Bambang, Dupax del Norte, Ambaguio, Bayombong)

southern part of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Dingalan, Maria Aurora)

Nueva Ecija

Zambales

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bulacan

Bataan

Metro Manila

northeastern and western parts of Laguna (Mabitac, Cabuyao City, San Pedro City, Calamba City, Pangil, Santa Maria, Siniloan, Biñan City, Santa Rosa City, Famy, Pakil)

northwestern part of Batangas (Nasugbu)

Rizal

Cavite

northern part of mainland Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Quirino

rest of Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Ilocos Norte

rest of Ilocos Sur

rest of Aurora

rest of Batangas

rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands

rest of Laguna

Marinduque

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands

Oriental Mindoro

Calamian Islands

Romblon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

western part of Albay (Polangui, Libon, Tiwi, Malinao, Oas)

Burias Island

Caluya Islands

PAGASA added that Paeng’s outer circulation and the surge of the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan will bring gusty conditions to the rest of Luzon and Western Visayas, especially in coastal and mountainous areas.

There is still a minimal risk of storm surges up to 2 meters high, which may cause floods in the “low-lying and exposed coastal areas” of the following:

Zambales

western part of Bataan

western part of Pangasinan

Meanwhile, the gale warning issued at 5 pm on Saturday, October 29, remains in effect.

seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon and western seaboard of Northern Luzon (Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan) – very rough to high seas, waves 4.5 to 8 meters high

northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon (Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela) – very rough seas, waves 4.5 to 6 meters high

seaboards of Visayas and Palawan (Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, Cagayancillo, and Kalayaan Islands) – rough to very rough seas, waves 4 to 5.5 meters high

eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao (Leyte, Southern Leyte, Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Sur, eastern coast of Davao Oriental) – rough to very rough seas, waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

“Rough to high sea conditions are risky for all types of sea vessels. Mariners are advised to remain in port or take shelter in port until winds and waves subside,” PAGASA said.

Paeng is the Philippines’ 16th tropical cyclone for 2022 and the fourth for October.

It made landfall five times, all on Saturday:

Virac, Catanduanes – 1:10 am

Caramoan, Camarines Sur – 1:40 am

Buenavista, Quezon – 6 am

Santa Cruz, Marinduque – 8:40 am

Sariaya, Quezon – 1:40 pm

After hitting Quezon for a second time, Paeng crossed Laguna, Cavite, the Metro Manila-Rizal-Bulacan area, Pampanga, and Zambales.

Even before its landfalls in Luzon, Paeng already wreaked havoc in parts of Mindanao and the Visayas.

Aside from Paeng, the weather bureau is monitoring a tropical depression outside PAR.

The tropical depression was located 1,440 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao on Saturday evening, almost stationary or barely moving.

It still has maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

PAGASA said the tropical depression may enter PAR on Monday, and would be given the local name Queenie.

It is projected to remain a tropical depression until Tuesday, November 1, and may weaken into a remnant low on Wednesday, November 2. This means it is unlikely to directly affect the country.

– Rappler.com