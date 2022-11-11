Persons accused in the Percy Lapid killing

MEDIA KILLING. Percival Mabasa, better known as Percy Lapid, was shot dead on October 3, 2022.

Rappler visualizes a network of those allegedly involved in the case, based on the DOJ's report and Escorial's extrajudicial confession

MANILA, Philippines – Hard-hitting commentator Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa was killed on October 3 by self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial.

The joint investigation conducted by the DOJ, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and the Philippine National Police (PNP) revealed an intricate web of personalities from persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) to high-ranking Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) officials.

The network shows how the accused personalities relate to the case. Explore how Lapid’s alleged killers are supposedly linked through various PDLs to the alleged mastermind Director General Gerald Bantag. Hover over the circles to see more information.

– Rappler.com