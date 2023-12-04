FACT CHECK: BARMM official’s ‘hate quote’ after MSU bombing is fake

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

After the bombing during a Mass in Marawi City on December 3, a fake quote card attacking Christians was posted on social media and falsely attributed to Bangsamoro Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo

CLAIM: Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo made the following statement after the December 3 bombing at the Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City:

“Walang lugar ang mga Kristyano sa Marawi City BARMM kaya siguro nagkaroon ng ganyan insidente. Ang Marawi City noon binansagan Islamic City pero dahil sa kagagawan ni Duterte nasira at napasok ang Marawi City ng iilang grupo.”

(There is no place for Christians in Marawi City BARMM, which is probably why such an incident occurred. Marawi City was once called the Islamic City, but due to Duterte’s actions, it was destroyed and infiltrated by a few groups.)

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The quote card was posted on December 3 by the Facebook page “Fahima Salik tv” which has 5,500 followers. As of writing, the post has gained 32 reactions, 5 comments, and 18 shares.

The facts: The quote card is fake, as confirmed by the BARMM Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG).

“For the record, neither this Ministry nor any Bangsamoro Government official ever said these heinous things about our Christian brothers and sisters,” MILG said in a post on Sunday, December 3.

“It is disheartening that some would take advantage of such heinous acts of terrorism and spend their time disseminating disinformation rather than spreading messages of unity in the pursuit of justice for all,” it added.

The MILG assured the public that it is coordinating operations with the local governments of Marawi City and Lanao del Sur.

In a separate statement, Sinarimbo condemned “in the strongest possible terms the inhumane bombing” and called for justice for the victims.

“We pray that this incident does not jeopardize our efforts to maintain peace in Mindanao and does not taint the progress of the peace process in the Bangsamoro,” he added.

MSU bombing: At least four people were killed and 45 others injured after a bomb exploded in a gym at the state-run MSU in Marawi City. Many of those in the gym were students who came to attend Mass, said Corporal Aliasgar Binaning. (READ: Catholic Mass bombing sparks outrage in Marawi, elsewhere)

The bombing drew condemnation from the international community as well as Filipino bishops and imams. Pope Francis also extended his condolences and prayed that all might “turn from violence and overcome every evil with good.” (READ: Group warns public against hate speech after bombing during Mass in Marawi City)

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. blamed “foreign terrorists” for the attack, and said he instructed the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to ensure the protection and safety of civilians.

Islamic State militants have claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing. The military said a “massive” manhunt is underway for the attackers. – James Patrick Cruz/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.