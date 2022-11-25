Canada, not Russia, is largest trading partner of the United States

According to the US Census Bureau and its International Trade Administration, Russia is not included in the top 10 largest trading partners of the US as of September 2022

Claim: Russia is the largest trading partner of the United States.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The YouTube video containing the claim has over 2,800 likes, 104 comments, and 39,000 views as of writing.

Largest trading partners: Data from the International Trade Administration (ITA) of the United States Department of Commerce and the United States Census Bureau show that Canada is the United States’ largest trading partner as of September 2022.

The following are the 4 largest trading partners of the United States as of September 2022:



1. Canada

2. Mexico

3. China

4. Japan



Heavily sanctioned: According to the US ITA, the United States government has imposed sanctions on Russia since 2014 in response to the latter’s invasion and annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region.

The US Department of State said that the country escalated its sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



