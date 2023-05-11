FACT CHECK: Deaths from alleged US-China fight based on simulation, not a real event

There are no official sources that reported the two countries engaged in actual combat

Claim: 10,000 Chinese soldiers died in a fight between the United States and China in Taiwan.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: As of writing, the YouTube video has over 560,000 views, 19,100 likes, and 2,200 comments.

Only a simulation: The alleged fatalities mentioned in the video came from a war game simulation conducted by US-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and are not based on real events. The results of the simulation were published by CSIS in a report published in January 2023 called “The First Battle of the Next War.”

The results of the simulation were reported by CNN, The EurAsian Times, and WUSA.

Clickbait title, thumbnail, graphics: The video’s title and thumbnail make it seem like the fight between the US and China really happened and had already resulted in thousands of fatalities. Superimposed text on the graphics shown throughout the video also mirrored the false claim.

The false claim was mentioned in the video’s introduction without any explanation or clarification whatsoever. The video only mentioned that the fatality figure came from CSIS’ war simulation almost halfway through.

There are no official sources that reported the two countries engaged in actual combat. Besides, had this happened, it would have been big news globally. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com

