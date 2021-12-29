FALSE: DSWD posts online link for financial aid

The website containing the registration link is not affiliated with DSWD. The department maintains its own list of families that are eligible for social amelioration programs.

Claim: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) provided a registration link for people to receive P10,000 in financial aid.

The website containing the registration link is not affiliated with DSWD. The department maintains its own list of families that are eligible for social amelioration programs. Why we fact-checked this: The website that made this claim are posing as government agencies, which could deceive people into giving their personal information.

A website www.dswd-today.com* claims to have a list of names who will receive P10,000 financial aid (ayuda) from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), which will be sent through Palawan Padala, a money remittance center. Their post also contains a link prompting viewers to register their name to receive the said aid. Upon further inspection, the link redirects to the blogsite’s other articles.

(*Warning: The link could be a phishing site, where an attacker poses as a trustworthy entity to obtain sensitive personal information from a user such as usernames, passwords, and credit card details. To avoid becoming a victim of identity theft, we do not recommend visiting the site.)

Comments on the website article, as well as the Facebook pages that shared link, contain contact details that may be regarded as Personally Identifiable Information (PII).

This is False.

dswd-today.com is a dubious blogspot-based website and is not affiliated with DSWD. Government agencies in the Philippines are mandated to use the “gov.ph” domain suffix. Blogspot is domain service provider that allows any user to create a free website and publish content. DSWD’s official website is dswd.gov.ph and does not list dswd-today.com as an affiliated website.

DSWD maintains Listahanan, a database of households that may benefit from the institution’s projects and programs. This list was the basis of the government’s social amelioration programs during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, which was subject to criticisms on its lack of efficiency.

On December 27, 2021, President Rodrigo Duterte in a cabinet meeting promised a P5,000 cash subsidy per family for those affected by Typhoon Odette. DSWD was one of the departments designated to determine which families would receive this aid.

