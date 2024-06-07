FACT CHECK: Facebook post contains fake link for Landbank job application

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Applications for job vacancies at Landbank should be sent to the official email of the bank, submitted personally to its head office, or through the bank’s official website

Claim: The Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) is accepting job applications through a link provided in a Facebook post.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim has been circulating online through a number of Facebook posts since May. For instance, a June 2 post containing the claim has 40 shares, 53 comments, and 71 reactions as of writing. It was posted in a public Facebook group named “PRC BOARD EXAMINATIONS AND UPDATES” with 303,700 members. Prior to that, it was also posted last month by a Facebook page with 5,400 likes.

The post claims that Landbank is hiring nationwide, and some vacant positions are open to those with no experience. It also instructs interested applicants to fill out and submit a form through a link provided in the caption.

The facts: Landbank does accept job applications through an online application form available on its website. The link in the Facebook post, however, is fake and redirects to a blogging site, not the official Landbank website.

The blogging site contains a fake job application form, asking for applicants’ full name, email address, and phone number. This may be a potential phishing scam, where fraudsters gather user information by posing as a legitimate and trustworthy entity. Individuals filling out the fake form may be at risk of having their data stolen. (READ: Phishing 101: How to spot and avoid phishing)

Aside from applying through Landbank’s official online form, applications may also be sent to LBPApplication@landbank.com or submitted personally at Landbank’s head office in Malate, Manila.

Job openings: According to Landbank’s careers page, the following jobs are open to individuals with no working experience:

Bookkeeper

Industrial engineer

Property valuation specialist or real estate appraiser

Loan operations assistant

Financial assistant or an accountant

These positions require applicants to have a bachelor’s degree relevant to the job. The accountant and the real estate appraiser positions also require applicants to have a license relevant to the field.

Official news: Landbank has repeatedly warned against fake links claiming to be related to the bank. The bank reminded the public to check the website URL and look out for spelling mistakes or changes in the domain names, as “phishing sites often do this” to deceive users.

For legitimate updates from Landbank, refer to its official website and accounts on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

