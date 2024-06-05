WATCH: Early look at Comelec’s new vote counting machines for 2025

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will give the public an early look at the vote-counting machines that will be used for the 2025 elections at the Rappler newsroom.

The demonstration, in collaboration with Rappler, will be live-streamed across Rappler’s social media channels on Thursday, June 6.

The automated counting machines (ACMs) from Korean based firm Miru Systems will replace the decade-old equipment supplied by Smartmatic, which had been the Philippines’ main poll tech provider from 2010 to 2022.

Comelec chairperson George Garcia will lead the demonstration and take questions during an open forum with Rappler journalists and civil society groups.

The joint venture led by Miru won the most expensive election contract for 2025 after a months-long search for a new poll provider, although it was the only company to join the bidding process.

Smartmatic tried to tender a bid but was barred by the Comelec from participating due to a disqualification order in connection with its alleged role in the 2016 bribery scheme. The Supreme Court later ruled that the Comelec committed grave abuse of discretion in disqualifying Smartmatic, but it did not order the poll body to reopen the bidding process.

The deadline to register to vote in next year’s elections is on September 30. Here are important dates to remember in relation to the 2025 polls.

Bookmark this page to watch the live demonstration on Thursday, June 6 at 9:30am – Rappler.com