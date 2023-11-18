FACT CHECK: Imee Marcos did not send Ilocos electric coop to restore power post-Yolanda

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

There are no reports that Marcos brought in the Ilocos Norte Electric Cooperative to restore power to Leyte, her mother’s home province, following Yolanda’s devastation in 2013

Claim: As governor of Ilocos Norte in 2013, Imee Marcos sent the Ilocos Norte Electric Cooperative (INEC) to restore electricity to Leyte after the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan).

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in a Facebook post on November 10 by online influencer and director Darryl Yap, a known supporter of the Marcoses. The post has 4,900 reactions, 220 shares, and 340 comments as of writing.

Yap said: “Senator Imee R. Marcos dinala ang Ilocos Norte Electric Coop para magrestore ng kuriyente sa Leyte. (Governor pa lang siya noon ng Ilocos Norte)”

(Senator Imee R. Marcos brought the Ilocos Norte Electric Coop to restore electricity in Leyte. She was only governor of Ilocos Norte then.)

The post coincided with the 10th anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda’s landfall on November 8, 2013.

The facts: The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), in coordination with the Department of Energy and the National Electrification Administration, worked to restore power to the islands of Leyte and Samar following the typhoon’s onslaught.

No reports indicate that the INEC, which services the whole of Ilocos Norte according to its website, was brought in on behalf of Marcos for power restoration efforts in Leyte.

Electricity restoration efforts: By December 11, 2013, the NGCP reported that 83% of the power load in the Visayas had been restored. The last damaged transmission line was fixed in February 2014.

Electric cooperatives like the Bukidnon Second Electric Cooperative and the Cagayan Electric Power and Light Company were among those that sent line crews to help restore power.

Marcos family contributions: In the wake of Yolanda, then-senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his cousin, then-Leyte representative Martin Romualdez, launched a relief effort called HelpLeytePH. Meanwhile, Imee announced that the provincial government of Ilocos Norte government will donate P1 million to Leyte, her mother’s home province.

Super Typhoon Yolanda was one of the most powerful typhoons in history, killing over 6,000 people and causing P95.48 billion in damage. (PANOORIN: Mga Kuwentong Yolanda)

