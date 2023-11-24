[Under 3 Minutes] Kumusta na ang Yolanda housing projects?

This story is part of Rappler’s series on the 10th anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan).

Yolanda was one of the most powerful typhoons in history to make landfall on November 8, 2013. The super typhoon claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions from their homes. Ten years later, Rappler visits some of the affected communities to see what life has been like since the disaster.

Isang dekada na ang lumipas mula nang manalasa sa gitnang bahagi ng Pilipinas ang Super Typhoon Yolanda, isa sa pinakamapaminsalang bagyo sa kasaysayan ng daigdig. Pero sa kabila nito at ng P76-bilyon na nilaang pondo para sa pabahay para sa mga survivor na nawalan ng tahanan, libo-libong housing units ang hindi pa rin tapos, ayon sa ulat ng National Housing Authority (NHA) na nasilip ng Rappler.

Ayon sa NHA, 172,454 na ang nakumpletong housing units nitong Setyembre 2023. Nasa 15% pa ng target na mahigit 200,000 na pabahay ang hindi tapos, o mahigit 31,000 na bahay ang nakatiwangwang pa rin, sampung taon matapos ang bagyo. – Rappler.com

