[WATCH] In the Public Square with John Nery: The Marcoses’ three-body problem

What is going on with the Marcos family?

Is it really possible that there are three centers of political gravity inside the Marcos family?

House Speaker Martin Romualdez is behind two attempts to change the Constitution, but it is his cousin Senator Imee Marcos leading the effort to stop both in the Senate. Senator Marcos has become a principal defender of China in public debates, while her younger brother President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is deepening political and security ties with the United States.

President Marcos remains very friendly with Vice President Sara Duterte, but Speaker Romualdez is preparing the ground for a presidential campaign to compete with the Vice President.

Joining this episode of In the Public Square with John Nery to make sense of what is going on with the Marcos family are Professor Arjan Aguirre, professor of political science at the Ateneo de Manila University, and Sherwin De Vera, editor-in-chief of Baguio-based Northern Dispatch.

