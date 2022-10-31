Kabataan party-list group’s disaster-related donation drive is legitimate

The Kabataan party-list group is accredited by the Commission on Elections under Republic Act 7941 or the 'Partylist System Act'

Claim: The Kabataan party-list group is a communist front group with maligned intent, and people should avoid amplifying, and contributing to, their calls for donations in times of disaster.

A website named Get Real Pundit published an article saying, “Why donate to the Kabataan Partylist when there are legitimate channels—with no political agendas—through which ordinary Filipinos can contribute to relief efforts whenever disasters strike? Seeing their call for donations in the aftermath of Typhoon Paeng’s visit, you’d think these commie terrorist coddlers are on a mission from God. These partisans do all this harbouring a dishonest intent — to undermine Filipinos’ trust in their government and foment divisiveness in a time when unity is called for.”

This came after the casualties and trails of destruction left by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: According to the October 31 morning situational report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Paeng has affected more than 590,000 families in 17 regions and 67 provinces, and has killed 98 people. Emergency relief and assistance is needed.

The facts: The donation drives and relief operations spearheaded by Kabataan are not motivated by terrorism. Kabataan is accredited by the Commission on Elections under Republic Act 7941 or the “Partylist System Act.” According to Section 6.2 of the said law, the registration of a party can be canceled or removed if “it advocates violence or unlawful means to seek its goal.”

On October 28, Kabataan initiated emergency forms to monitor and fast-track calls for rescue in areas initially affected by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng, including Zamboanga City. On Sunday, October 30, the party-list group posted on its official social media pages about its donation drive in collaboration with Tulong Kabataan. They intend to send emergency relief to disaster victims.

The initiatives of the party-list group are then passed on to its chapters and members across different regions so help and donations can be closer to Filipinos’ reach. – Allena Therese Juguilon/Rappler.com

Allena Therese Juguilon is a Rappler Mover in Angeles City, Pampanga. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.