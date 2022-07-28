Kris Aquino did not tweet against ‘Maid in Malacañang’￼

Kris Aquino does not have an official Twitter account. The tweet against the Marcos movie is from a fan account of the TV host-actress.

Claim: Kris Aquino tweeted against a scene from “Maid in Malacañang,” a film about the Marcoses fleeing during the 1986 People Power Revolution.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: As of writing, the false claim has already garnered 437,888 views, 4,300 shares, and 4,100 comments on Facebook.

The bottom line: Aquino does not have an official Twitter account. The tweet, featured on the viral video, is from a fan account of the TV host-actress.

Moreover, Aquino’s last social media post was on June 29, on her Instagram account. On her Instagram post, she updated her followers regarding her health.

– Rochel Ellen Bernido/Rappler.com

