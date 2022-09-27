Mainstream media reported Marcos’ meeting with World Bank

Several media outlets published articles regarding the meeting of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with World Bank officials

Claim: Mainstream media barely reported the meeting of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with World Bank officials.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim has over 19,000 likes, 1,579 comments, and 637,007 views on YouTube, as of writing.

Reported by media: Marcos’ meeting with World Bank officials was reported in articles published by GMA News Online, INQUIRER.net, ABS-CBN, and Manila Bulletin.

What was discussed? According to a Philippine News Agency article published on September 23, 2022, Marcos discussed how to align the World Bank’s plans in the following sectors:

Agriculture

Clean energy

Education

Post-COVID economic recovery

When did it happen? According to Marcos’ official Facebook page, the meeting happened on the fourth day of his stay in New York for the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

Who’s in the meeting? Marcos met Manuela Ferro, Regional Vice President of the World Bank for East Asia and the Pacific, and Erivaldo Gomes, World Bank Executive Director for the Philippines during the said meeting.



Several high-ranking officials of the Philippine government were also present: Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



