FACT CHECK: Marcos has no plans of funding construction of submarine factory in PH

Claim: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will fund the construction of a submarine factory in the Philippines.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The false claim on YouTube was posted by PweDelie TV with the title: “WOW GRABE NAKAKAGULAT! PRES BBM POPONDOHAN ANG PAGTAYO NG FACTORY NG MGA SUBMARINES SA PILIPINAS” (Wow, shocking! President BBM will fund the construction of a submarine factory in the Philippines). The video has 24,000 views and 63 comments as of writing.

What the video shows: The video does not provide evidence to support the claim that Marcos will finance the construction of a submarine factory in the Philippines. Instead, it features a media interview with him during the 125th Philippine Navy Anniversary Celebration. In the interview, a member of the media inquired about the country’s plan to acquire a submarine.

Marcos said that the plan to acquire submarines is currently being developed, considering that operating submarines requires a significant commitment in terms of training, equipment, and operational requirements.

“Marami tayong offer (We have a lot of offers) from different countries, not only to acquire submarines but also to build them here in the Philippines,” he said.

Additionally, he only emphasized the idea that constructing submarines domestically and exporting them to other nations, would create new job opportunities and boost the country’s income.

In a 2018 report by the Philippine News Agency, there are several countries that have offered submarines to the Philippines – France, South Korea, Germany, and Russia.

Shelve plan to buy submarines: Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero, on May 9, advised the Philippine Navy to abandon its intentions of purchasing submarines as part of its military program. Although he advocates for a more robust Navy fleet, Escudero said that acquiring submarines would not be feasible given the government’s constrained budget.

“I am for a stronger Navy. I am a great fan of our sailors. But the reality is, we cannot realize our submarine dreams if what we have is a salbabida (lifesaver) budget,” Escudero said. — Jezreel Ines/ Rappler

