FACT CHECK: No confirmation of Philippine dates for Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’

Neither Taylor Swift nor her team have made any announcements regarding Philippine dates for the Eras Tour. Her only confirmed stop in Southeast Asia is in Singapore.

Claim: Facebook page 199x says Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to the Philippines in 2024.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook post was made on November 12 and has since garnered 92,000 reactions, 16,000 comments, and 25,000 shares.

The page that posted the claim has 1.4 million likes and followers and describes itself as an entertainment website that features “all your favorite artists, movies, songs, and such.”

The bottom line: Neither Swift nor her team have confirmed that the Eras Tour will be coming to the Philippines. No announcements have been made on her Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram pages.

The pop superstar last came to the Philippines for her Red Tour in June 2014.

Swift announced new international dates for her tour on June 21, 2023. The only Southeast Asian leg of the tour will be in Singapore from March 2 to 4 and March 7 to 9. (READ: Filipino Swifties clamor for PH show after Taylor Swift announces Asia stops for ‘The Eras Tour’)

The latest leg: Swift kicked off the Eras Tour in Arizona, USA, in March – her first stadium tour in five years.

After closing out the North American leg, her most recent tour stop was in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Swift’s next stop will be in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for three nights starting November 17. – Katarina Ruflo/Rappler.com

Katarina Ruflo is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

