FACT CHECK: No nationwide free housing program for all Filipinos

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The National Housing Authority, the government agency responsible for public housing, offers resettlement and low-cost housing programs but does not provide free housing

CLAIM: The Philippine government has a free housing program for all Filipinos.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: Several Facebook accounts shared a post claiming that Filipinos can avail themselves of free housing.

The post features a picture of bungalow-type houses accompanied by text that says: “Libreng pabahay buong Pilipinas. Libre walang babayaran kahit piso. Pag nabasa mo ‘to mag-message agad sa amin.” (Free housing nationwide. Absolutely free, no payment required, not even a peso. If you read this, message us immediately.)

One of these claims was posted on a Facebook page with 101,800 members. As of writing, the post has gained 4,100 reactions, 6,700 comments, and 160 shares.

The facts: No reports confirm the existence of any nationwide free housing program for all Filipinos.

The National Housing Authority (NHA), the government agency responsible for public housing for low-income families, also does not have a nationwide free housing program.

According to its website, the agency offers the following resettlement and low-cost housing programs:

Housing Program for Informal Settler Families (ISFs) Living along Danger Areas in Metro Manila

Resettlement Program for ISFs Affected by the Supreme Court’s Mandamus to Clean Up the Manila Bay Area

Resettlement Assistance Program to Local Government Units

Housing Assistance Program for Indigenous Peoples

Resettlement Assistance for Former Rebels

Housing Assistance for the beneficiaries of Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police personnel who were killed or wounded during military and police operations

Government Employees Housing Program

Settlements Upgrading

Marawi Rehabilitation

Housing Assistance Program for Calamity Victims

Emergency Housing Assistance Program

Each of these programs has specific qualifications and requirements for eligibility.

There is also no free housing program run by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) or its attached agencies and key shelter agencies such as the Home Development Mutual Fund, Social Housing Finance Corporation, and the National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation.

While the DHSUD is the lead implementer of the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program, the department has previously clarified that it does not provide housing at no cost. (FACT CHECK: Marcos admin’s housing project is not free)

Unreliable source: The Facebook post also failed to identify which government agency or private sector entity would be responsible for the supposed program.

Moreover, the post did not originate from any legitimate government or non-government organization account. Social media users who interact with the account to apply for the supposed free housing may be at risk of having their personal information stolen. (READ: Phishing 101: How to spot and avoid phishing)

Official news: For official updates, refer to the National Housing Authority’s website and its official accounts on Facebook and YouTube.

Rappler has also fact-checked a similar claim about the supposed free nationwide housing program. – James Patrick Cruz/Rappler.com



Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.