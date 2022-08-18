There is no Super Typhoon Gardo that has entered the PH Area of Responsibility

According to PAGASA, there were no super typhoons inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility at the time the video was posted on August 16, 2022

Claim: A tropical cyclone named Gardo, classified as a super typhoon with a strength double that of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) and Tropical Storm Ondoy (Ketsana), has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), according to a YouTube video posted on August 16, 2022.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The post containing the claim has over 20,000 views on YouTube, as of writing.

No storms in PAR: As of 4 pm on August 16, when the video was first posted, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said there are no tropical cyclones inside PAR.

The southwest monsoon was causing rain showers in parts of the Philippines, PAGASA said on August 16, 2022.

in parts of the Philippines, PAGASA said on August 16, 2022. Also, there are no storms expected to enter PAR within a three-day timeframe, according to PAGASA’s three-day outlook posted on August 16, 2022.

Yolanda and Ondoy’s strength: PAGASA put Yolanda’s maximum sustained winds at 235 kilometers per hour, following the 10-minute average reading according to World Meteorological Organization standards. The United States’ Joint Typhoon Warning Center, which uses a 1-minute average reading, said Yolanda had maximum sustained winds of 315 km/h. Both local and foreign agencies classify Yolanda as one of the world’s strongest tropical cyclones based on wind strength.

According to PAGASA, the amount of accumulated rainfall measured in a span of 24 hours during Ondoy was 455 millimeters.

For credible weather updates, visit PAGASA’s official website. The agency also has a Facebook page and a Twitter account where it posts daily forecasts, thunderstorm advisories, flood warnings, and other weather updates.

– Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



