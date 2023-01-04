FACT CHECK: No Tallano gold stored in BSP

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas clarifies that it does not have any record of the alleged Tallano gold being kept in its storage facilities

Claim: Former president Ferdinand E. Marcos has 400,000 metric tons of Tallano gold stored in the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The video with the claim connected the claim itself to the wealth for humanity that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would use as a back-up plan to pay the country’s debts to foreign countries in case their investment in the Philippines fails.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim about the Marcos gold is still continuously being shared although it has long been debunked.

The facts: In a letter answering a clarification from a private citizen sent to them via email last January 19, 2022, the BSP, on May 16, 2022, debunked the existence of the Tallano gold in their storage areas .

The BSP said in their letter that there is no record of the alleged “Tallano gold” being in their storage of gold received from miners and traders.

They also clarified that neither the BSP nor the old Central Bank of the Philippines (CBP) has a record about an alleged “Lease Agreement” executed between a “Tallano clan” and “Maharlika government.”

It added: “Finally, there is no information in the Committee of Seven Report that identifies the alleged ‘Tallano Gold’ as part of the assets and liabilities transferred by the then CBP to BSP upon CBP’s liquidation.”

The Committee of Seven was created to determine liabilities and assets of the former central bank which may be transferred to the BSP. – Ailla Dela Cruz/ Rappler.com

