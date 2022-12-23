There is no Tropical Storm Samuel approaching Luzon

For credible weather updates, visit PAGASA’s official website, Facebook page, and Twitter account where it posts daily forecasts, thunderstorm advisories, flood warnings, and other weather updates

Claim: Tropical Storm Samuel is approaching the island of Luzon, according to a YouTube video posted on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The YouTube video containing the claim has over 12,000 views as of writing.

No storms approaching Luzon: The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) made no mention on December 22, 2022 – the same day the video was posted – of a tropical storm named Samuel approaching Luzon.

The report also made no mention of any tropical storm inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). The last tropical storm to enter PAR was Tropical Storm Rosal, which weakened into a Low Pressure Area on December 13, 2022.

As of December 23, 2022, PAGASA’s weather report still has made no mention of a tropical storm approaching Luzon.

The closest weather condition similar to a storm approaching a landmass inside PAR is a Low Pressure Area (LPA) currently at 355 km east southeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte in Mindanao. However, PAGASA said on Friday, December 23, that the LPA won’t become a storm.

For credible weather updates, visit PAGASA’s official website, Facebook page, and Twitter account where it posts daily forecasts, thunderstorm advisories, flood warnings, and other weather updates. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



