FACT CHECK: Video of ‘Chinese’ boats sinking in Palawan actually taken in Indonesia

Claim: A video shows Chinese boats that fished in Palawan sinking because of high waves.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The YouTube video containing the claim has over 11,592 views as of writing.

Not taken in Palawan: The clip was taken from a video originally uploaded by YouTube user “mamae riza riza” on March 23, 2021. The video shows several Indonesian fishing boats sinking in Plawangan Puger in Indonesia.

The exact clip used by the video containing the claim runs from 2:14 to 2:56 timestamp of the original video. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.