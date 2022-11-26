Students chant ‘Leni’ as pro-Marcos jingle plays, by accident, at MSU event

CHANT. A crowd of mostly students chants the name of former vice president Leni Lobredo inside a jampacked gym in General Santos City.

Before the soundman can stop the music, the crowd in the jampacked gym in General Santos City starts shouting the name of former vice president Leni Robredo, recreating a common scene in the 2022 election campaign

It was like a scene in an election campaign rally early this year as Andrew E’s pro-Marcos-Duterte rap song Bagong Pilipinas, Bagong Mukha played at the gym of the state-run Mindanao State University (MSU) in General Santos City.

The soundman played the song by accident, but before he could stop the music, the crowd in the jam-packed gym started chanting the name of former vice president Leni Robredo, who lost in the May 2022 elections.

“Leni Robredo! Leni Robredo! Leni Robredo!” the crowd chanted, many of them jumping with raised fists.

The MSU was on the second day of its week-long annual intramurals when the sound man’s gaffe triggered the crowd, mostly students, and briefly turned what was to be their Dance Night into a politically-charged gathering on Sunday, November 20.

The chants drowned out the Marcos campaign jingle which was immediately stopped as soon as the soundman realized the mistake that unwittingly reawakened sentiments, and brought back scenes reminiscent of the recent national elections.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Raydan Tangwayan, a non-teaching MSU staff, said the crowd spontaneously reacted and chanted Robredo’s name in unison as soon as they heard the political jingle of the winning Uniteam ticket of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.

“We were heartbroken by the results of the May 9 elections, but our spirits remain alive and high. It will not die,” he said.

During the university’s Literature Night on November 24, some 200 students participated in a cosplay that featured various anime characters, popular social media personalities, and public figures.

It included impersonators who mimicked Robredo, Marcos, and Manny Pacquiao, who was also a presidential candidate.

The students chanted Robredo’s name again as soon as her impersonator, garbed in a pink dress, took center stage.

“Pinakamalakas ang kay Leni (The loudest cheering and chanting was for Leni),” said student Golda Rebollido. – Rappler.com