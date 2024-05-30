The plot thickens: Is Lin Wen Yi the mother of Mayor Alice Guo?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In another episode of solving the mystery behind the family background of controversial Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac, more evidence surfaced that seem to indicate that her real mother could be Chinese.

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Thursday, May 30, presented another document showing that the mayor’s father, Jian Zhong Guo, has the same address as her “business partner,” Lin Wen Yi, a Chinese national.

A document from the Bureau of Internal Revenue indicated that Jian Zhong and Lin Wen Yi have the same address at Old Samson, Balintawak in Quezon City. Meanwhile, Guo’s siblings – Sheila and Seimen – indicated their address at West Canumay, Valenzuela City.

“Is this one big, dubious family business? As Senator Win also noted, travel records show that Jian Zhong Guo and Lin Wen Yi traveled together at least 170 times in the span of six years. Business partner lang nga ba o baka asawa talaga (Is she only a business partner or spouse)?” Hontiveros rhetorically asked.

On Wednesday, May 29, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said that based on his own investigation, by asking residents of Valenzuela City, Lin could be the “biological mother” of Guo.

A General Information Sheet (GIS) of one of Guo’s businesses indicates her family members – her siblings Seimen and Shiela, her father Angelito (whose Chinese name is Jian Zhong Guo), and Lin Wen Yi as incorporators. All of them have the same address, indicating that they were possibly living under one roof. But even the address itself was flagged by Gatchalian as dubious as he had it checked in Valenzuela City’s records.

“So ako, ang personal assessment ko [she] might be the biological mother ni Alice Guo,” Gatchalian said.

(My personal assessment is that she might be the biological mother of Alice Guo.)

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian says based on his own investigation, he can say that Chinese national Lin Wenyi is the “biological mother” of Mayor Alice Guo. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/Xcuucrm1Ki — Bonz Magsambol (@bnzmagsambol) May 29, 2024

Lin Wen Yi and the Guo family are listed as co-incorporators in at least seven businesses – namely QJJ Group of Companies, QJJ Farms, QJJ Embroidery, QJJ Meat Shop, 3LIN-Q Farm, QJJ Slaughterhouse, and QSeed Genetics.



“Kung nagawang magsinungaling ni Mayor Alice tungkol sa mga kapatid niya, hindi malayong mangyari na tinatago niya rin ang totoong pagkatao ng nanay niya. She has been lying through her teeth the past two hearings. Ang daming imbento, halos wala nang lumalabas na totoo sa bibig niya,” Hontiveros said.

(If Mayor Alice was able to lie about her siblings, it’s not remote that she’s also concealing the real identity of her mother. She has been lying through her teeth the past two hearings. There are a lot of made-up stories, she hasn’t said anything truthful.)

The Bamban mayor claims that she is a Filipino, owing to her supposed Filipino mother, “Amelia Leal,” as indicated in the Guo siblings’ birth records. However, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), there’s a possibility that Amelia does not exist at all, as she does not have any birth, marriage, or death certificate.

Play Video

Hontiveros, however, also took note of the birth year of Lin Wen Yi, as shown in the documents. She was supposed to have been born in 1971, which means she was only 15 when Mayor Guo was born on July 12, 1986.

“At kung siya din ang ina ni Sheila na aminado si Alice na kapatid niya, aba 13 years old lang siya nung niluwal si Sheila? Unless ito ay gawa-gawa lang lahat, kathang-isip ng isang sindikatong Tsino na pinahintulutan ng mga kawani ng gobyerno,” Hontiveros said.

(And if she is also the mother of Sheila whom Alice admits to be her sibling, she [Lin Wen Yi] was only 13 when Sheila was born? Unless this is all fabricated by a Chinese syndicate that was coddled by government staff.)

Hontiveros added: “May isa pa kaming source na nagsasabi na ‘Winnie’ ang tawag sa nanay ni Mayor Guo. Filipinized version kaya ito ng Lin Wen Yi? Bakit kaya sinisikreto? Sino ba itong pamilya na ito? Bakit nakapalibot sa misteryo? We will get to the bottom of this.”

(We have another sources who is saying that Mayor Guo calls her mother “Winnie.” Could this be the Filipinized version of Lin Wen Yi? Why are they keeping this a secret? Who is this family? What are they shrouded in mystery? We will get to the bottom of this.)

The nationality of the real mother of Guo is a crucial piece of her background because her vaunted Filipino citizenship hinges on her claim that her mother is Filipino. Article 4 of the Philippine Constitution states that “those whose fathers or mothers are citizens of the Philippines” are considered Filipino citizens.

Philippine election laws also state that: “An elective local official must be a citizen of the Philippines, a qualified voter; resident of the district, municipality, city or province where he proposes to be elected, as the case may be, for at least six (6) months at the time of the filing of his certificate of candidacy; must be at least twenty one (21) years of age on election day; and must be able to read and write.”

Guo is the subject of Senate hearings due to her supposed involvement in illegal Philippine offshore gaming operations (POGOs) in her province. Her citizenship and consequently her eligibility to hold local office is also being investigated.

ALSO ON RAPPLER

The Senate commitee on women, children, family relations, and gender equality led by Hontiveros will hold an executive session on Wednesday, June 5, where they will dig deeper into the alleged illegal activities of POGOs, such as hacking government websites, surveillance and espionage. – Rappler.com