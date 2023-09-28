Newsbreak Chats: The state of NAIA and transportation troubles in PH

MANILA, Philippines – The issue of the deteriorating transportation system in the Philippines has been a longstanding concern, and it appears that with time, it is becoming progressively worse.

In light of this, the consecutive mishaps that unfolded at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) this year have stirred considerable controversy, igniting fervent debates about the privatization of the country’s primary airport to significantly enhance its operations.

In this episode of Newsbreak Chats, Rappler multimedia reporter Ralf Rivas converses with Rappler senior desk editor Isagani De Castro and multimedia reporter Lance Yu to scrutinize the current state of transportation in the country and the actions the government is taking to address transport woes.

Watch Newsbreak Chats on Thursday, September 28, at 4 pm. – Rappler.com