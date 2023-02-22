Newsbreak Chats: China’s lasers and the protection of Philippine waters

MANILA, Philippines – On February 13, a Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessel harassed Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel near Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

The BRP Malapascua was conducting a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre, a permanently grounded outpost, when the CCG aimed a military-grade laser at the Philippine coast guard vessel.

This incident is only one of the many scuffles between the Philippines and China in the West Philippine Sea.

Intimidation and harassment schemes have not stopped in years, even after the Philippines won the 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration, striking down China’s expansive claims over the South China Sea.

In an effort to strengthen its claim over the seas, the Philippines recently renewed efforts to expand its defense pact with long-time ally the United States.

Actions were taken to expand the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement’s plans to build military bases around the country.

In this episode of Newsbreak Chats, news editor Paterno Esmaquel II discusses with multimedia reporter Sofia Tomacruz the laser incident and how the country plans to bolster its maritime defense.

