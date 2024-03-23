China causes ‘heavy damage’ on Philippine resupply ship in Ayungin Shoal – AFP

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WATER CANNON. A China Coast Guard ship uses a water cannon against the Unaizah May 4, a wooden boat contracted by the Philippine military to bring supplies to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, on March 23, 2024.

Videos from the Philippine military suggest China used water cannons against the much-smaller Unaizah May 4 during a routine rotation and resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre

MANILA, Philippines – The China Coast Guard (CCG) on Saturday, March 23, used water cannons against a Philippine resupply boat that was en route to the BRP Sierra Madre, a makeshift Philippine military outpost in Ayungin Shoal, the Philippine military said.

The boat, the wooden Unaizah May 4, “sustained heavy damages at around 08:52 due to the continued blasting of water cannons from the CCG vessels,” the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said in a press statement on Saturday.

Videos from the AFP suggest China used water cannons against the much-smaller Unaizah May 4 beginning 7:59 am, during a routine rotation and resupply (RORE) mission to the Sierra Madre, a World War II ship purposefully run aground in 1999 in Ayungin Shoal.

JUST IN: Video from @TeamAFP shows China Coast Guard using water cannons against the Unaizah May 4 pic.twitter.com/H2xeuvwvc8 — Bea Cupin (@beacupin) March 23, 2024

Ayungin Shoal or Second Thomas Shoal is a feature in the South China Sea that is within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), an area Manila calls the West Philippine Sea.

Before the China Coast Guard started using water cannons on the Unaizah May 4, the PCG’s BRP Cabra, a vessel assigned to escort the supply vessel, was “impeded and encircled” by a China Coast Guard vessel and two Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) ships, the AFP said.

The CMM is a fishing fleet that China uses in the West Philippine Sea to augment its coast guard forces.

The AFP said that early as 6:08 am, a China Coast Guard ship had already performed a “dangerous maneuver” by crossing the bow of the Unaizah May 4.

An hour later, at around 7:09 am, video from the AFP shows a China Coast Guard ship sailing in reverse in an attempt to block the Unaizah May 4. The AFP said this caused a “near collision.”

For the first time since launching its “transparency initiative” in the West Philippine Sea – an effort to expose Chinese activities in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone – both the Philippine Coast Guard and the AFP released to the media near real-time updates and video of the mission.

Past midnight on March 23, the AFP announced that the Unaizah May 4 was again tapped to “complete its mission to sustain Philippine troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre.” The boat, a civilian ship that the Navy contracts to bring supplies and troops to the Sierra Madre, was subject to the water cannons of two China Coast Guard ships during a mission earlier in March.

The impact from the water cannons shattered the wind shield of the Unaizah May 4, injuring four Navy personnel.

The AFP also announced that two Philippine Navy ships, on top of the usual Philippine Coast Guard vessel, would escort the Unaizah May 4.

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines emphasizes that the mission is a routine operation aimed at sustaining and rotating military personnel at Ayungin Shoal. This particular mission was set up to ensure a full troop complement on board BRP Sierra Madre after one personnel needing serious medical attention was recently evacuated. Personnel are being rotated in to ensure that BRP Sierra Madre’s mission posture remains uncompromised,” said the AFP in its statement ahead of the mission.

The Philippines has sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea – meaning it has the exclusive right to exploit and take care of resources in those areas. But China claims practically all of the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea, ignoring a 2016 Arbitral Ruling that deemed that claim invalid. – Rappler.com