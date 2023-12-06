DOTr’s Cesar Chavez named presidential assistant for strategic communications

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

INQUIRY. Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez attends a Senate probe into the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 mess on May 23, 2017.

Cesar Chavez spent over a year in the Department of Transportation as undersecretary for railways

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. transferred Department of Transportation (DOTr) Undersecretary Cesar Chavez to the Office of the President.

The Presidential Communications Office announced on social media on Wednesday, December 6, that Chavez has been named presidential assistant for strategic communications.

He retains the rank of undersecretary.

Chavez spent over a year in the DOTr as undersecretary for railways, putting him in the driver’s seat of the implementation of the Metro Manila Subway project, which the government aims to complete before the end of Marcos’ term in 2028.

Chavez assumed the same post for nine months in 2017, until he stepped down due to near-daily breakdowns at the Metro Rail Transit Line 3.

In October 2022, Chavez confirmed he was offered to be Marcos’ press secretary after the resignation of lawyer and blogger Trixie Cruz-Angeles.

Chavez said he declined the offer because he was focused on improving the rail sector.

He had also been the chief of staff of former Manila mayor Isko Moreno until he resigned in 2021 to rejoin radio station DZRH, where he served as station manager. – Rappler.com