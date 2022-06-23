Ex-PAL president Jaime Bautista chosen as DOTr secretary

FORMER PAL EXEC. Jaime Bautista was the president and chief operating officer of Philippine Airlines.

Jaime Bautista, a trusted lieutenant of tycoon Lucio Tan, is largely credited with turning Philippine Airlines around

MANILA, Philippines – President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. picked former Philippine Airlines (PAL) president Jaime Bautista to lead the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Incoming executive secretary Vic Rodriguez confirmed Bautista’s appointment to reporters on Thursday, June 23.

Bautista was a trusted lieutenant of Lucio Tan, having spent four decades in various executive capacities in the tycoon’s group, 26 years of which were in PAL and its subsidiaries. There was a gap in his term as president and chief operating officer of the flag carrier from 2012 to 2014, as San Miguel Corporation’s Ramon Ang acquired 49% ownership of the airline.

In 2019, Bautista abruptly retired from PAL. Tan’s daughter Vivienne briefly took over and was later replaced by Gilbert Santa Maria, who himself left the airline in 2022. At present, Tan’s son-in-law Stanley Ng is PAL’s president.

Bautista is largely credited with turning PAL around. The airline secured a higher four-star rating and closed a deal with Tokyo-based All Nippon Airways Holdings with Bautista at the helm.

As DOTr secretary, he will face the country’s public transportation crisis.

Bautista will also be overseeing the construction of projects in the railway, aviation, and maritime sectors. He is expected to continue big-ticket projects such as the Metro Manila Subway, North-South Commuter Railway, and Philippine National Railways Bicol line, among others.

It remains to be seen if the Ninoy Aquino International Airport would be rehabilitated after the government dumped Megawide Construction Corporation in 2020.

Jeepney drivers and operators also await their fate with the public utility vehicle modernization program looming over their heads.

Bautista is a certified public accountant who obtained his commerce degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran, graduating magna cum laude in 1977. – Rappler.com