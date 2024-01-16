China summons Philippine ambassador after Marcos congratulates Taiwan’s Lai

SUMMARY
BEIJING, China – China on Tuesday, January 16, summoned the ambassador from the Philippines and warned the country “not to play with fire” after its President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday congratulated Taiwan’s president-elect Lai Ching-te on his election victory.
“President Marcos gravely violated the one China principle, went against political commitments to China, and interfered in China’s internal affairs,” a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said at a regular press conference on Tuesday.
The Philippines’ foreign ministry on Tuesday reaffirmed the country’s “One China policy” after Marcos’ comment. – Rappler.com
This is how China bullies our country. They were even angry when our President congratulated Taiwanese President-elect Lai Ching-te. It was an act out of official courtesy. The problem with the One China policy is that it is a legal fiction thought out by a bully nation. In reality, there are two China’s. But because of Might, what is considered Legal Fiction has become a Legal Reality.