China summons Philippine ambassador after Marcos congratulates Taiwan’s Lai

'President Marcos gravely violated the one China principle, went against political commitments to China, and interfered in China's internal affairs,' a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson says

BEIJING, China – China on Tuesday, January 16, summoned the ambassador from the Philippines and warned the country “not to play with fire” after its President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday congratulated Taiwan’s president-elect Lai Ching-te on his election victory.

“President Marcos gravely violated the one China principle, went against political commitments to China, and interfered in China’s internal affairs,” a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said at a regular press conference on Tuesday.

The Philippines’ foreign ministry on Tuesday reaffirmed the country’s “One China policy” after Marcos’ comment. – Rappler.com