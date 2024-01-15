Taiwan loses ally Nauru to China in post-election ploy

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

An empty flag pole where Nauru's flag used to fly is pictured next to flags of other countries at the Diplomatic Quarter which houses embassies in Taipei, Taiwan January 15, 2024.

The government of the tiny Pacific Island nation of Nauru says that 'in the best interests' of the country and its people it is seeking full resumption of diplomatic relations with China

Taiwan lost one of its few remaining diplomatic allies Nauru to China on Monday, January 15, just days after it elected a new president, and accused China of attempting to pressure it while it affirmed the will of Taiwanese to go out into the world.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory with no right to state-to-state ties, a position Taiwan strongly disputes.

Taiwan security officials told Reuters before Saturday’s election that China was likely to continue to whittle away at the handful of countries the maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taipei.

Lai Ching-te, repeatedly criticized by China before the poll as a dangerous separatist, won the election for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and will take office on May 20.

The government of the tiny Pacific Island nation of Nauru said that “in the best interests” of the country and its people it was seeking full resumption of diplomatic relations with China. Nauru has recognized China before, between 2002 and 2005.

“This means that the Republic of Nauru will no longer recognize the Republic of China (Taiwan) as a separate country but rather as an inalienable part of China’s territory, and will sever ‘diplomatic relations’ with Taiwan as of this day and no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan,” it said in a statement.

Taiwan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang told a hastily arranged news conference that news of the break had come suddenly.

Beijing specifically chose the sensitive timing after the election to target Nauru, Tien said, calling the move “ambush-like” and equivalent to a “a blatant attack on democracy” just as many countries were offering congratulations to Taiwan on the smooth voting process.

“Taiwan did not bow to the pressure. We elected what we want to elect. That’s unbearable for them,” he added.

China had offered Nauru, with a population of 12,500, money far in excess of what Taiwan provides its allies, Tien said.

China’s foreign ministry said it appreciated and welcomed Nauru’s decision.

The move leaves Taiwan with only 12 diplomatic allies, including the Vatican, Guatemala and Paraguay, plus Palau, Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands in the Pacific.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu is in Guatemala attending the inauguration of its new president.

Nauru is a small and remote Pacific Island nation that uses Australian currency and generates revenue from fishing licences and hosting a regional processing centre for refugees for the Australian government.

An Australian bank providing the country’s only banking service announced in December its plan to close its Nauruan operation.

Australia provides policing support and is a major aid donor, contributing A$46 million ($31 million) in development assistance in 2023. The refugee processing center was forecast to generate A$160 million in 2024, although Australia plans to wind it down over time. – Rappler.com

A$1 = 0.6671 US$