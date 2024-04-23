WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, April 24, 2024

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended face-to-face classes for Wednesday, April 24, due to high heat index levels.
The heat index is measured using the air temperature and the relative humidity in a place at a given time. It is also called the feels-like temperature, and it typically soars during the Philippines’ warm and dry season from March to May.
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
LUZON
Metro Manila
- City of Manila – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
- Pasay City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
Calabarzon
- Cavite province
- Cavite City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
- General Trias City – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Noveleta – face-to-face classes in all levels (public)
- Quezon province
- Quezon town – face-to-face classes in all levels (public)
Central Luzon
- Angeles City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public)
- Pampanga
- San Fernando City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public), until April 26
Mimaropa
- Oriental Mindoro – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private)
– Rappler.com
ALSO ON RAPPLER
- Marcos downplays Liza-Sara rift, shrugs off calls to sack DepEd chief
- Doctors in pyramid schemes? DOH reminds medical professionals of ethical code
- World’s workers increasingly at risk as climate changes, ILO says
- Where king dollar is causing pain the most
- [WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: HORI7ON
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.