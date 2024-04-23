Philippine News
#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Here is a list of areas where on-site classes are suspended for Wednesday, April 24, 2024, due to intense heat

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended face-to-face classes for Wednesday, April 24, due to high heat index levels.

The heat index is measured using the air temperature and the relative humidity in a place at a given time. It is also called the feels-like temperature, and it typically soars during the Philippines’ warm and dry season from March to May.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON
Metro Manila
  • City of Manila – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
  • Pasay City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
Calabarzon
  • Cavite province
    • Cavite City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
    • General Trias City – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private)
    • Noveleta – face-to-face classes in all levels (public)
  • Quezon province
    • Quezon town – face-to-face classes in all levels (public)
Central Luzon
  • Angeles City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public)
  • Pampanga
Mimaropa
  • Oriental Mindoro – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private)

