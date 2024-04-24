WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, April 25, 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here is a list of areas where on-site classes are suspended for Thursday, April 25, 2024, due to intense heat

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended face-to-face classes for Thursday, April 25, due to high heat index levels.

The heat index is measured using the air temperature and the relative humidity in a place at a given time. It is also called the feels-like temperature, and it typically soars during the Philippines’ warm and dry season from March to May.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON

Metro Manila

City of Manila – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until April 26

Las Piñas City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until April 26

Parañaque City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until April 26

Cagayan Valley

Cagayan Tuguegarao City – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public) until April 26



Calabarzon

Cavite province Cavite City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) Imus City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until April 26 Tanza – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public) until April 26



Central Luzon

Angeles City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)

Pampanga San Fernando City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public) until April 26



