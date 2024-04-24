WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, April 25, 2024

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended face-to-face classes for Thursday, April 25, due to high heat index levels.
The heat index is measured using the air temperature and the relative humidity in a place at a given time. It is also called the feels-like temperature, and it typically soars during the Philippines’ warm and dry season from March to May.
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
LUZON
Metro Manila
- City of Manila – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until April 26
- Las Piñas City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until April 26
- Parañaque City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until April 26
Cagayan Valley
- Cagayan
- Tuguegarao City – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public) until April 26
Calabarzon
- Cavite province
- Cavite City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
- Imus City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until April 26
- Tanza – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public) until April 26
Central Luzon
- Angeles City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
- Pampanga
- San Fernando City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public) until April 26
