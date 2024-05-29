DOJ prosecutors OK criminal cases vs court employee in bribery scandal

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Presiding Judge Albert Cansino, also tagged in the scandal, is not part of the indictment because he will undergo regular preliminary investigation

MANILA, Philippines – Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors have recommended the filing of criminal cases against a Pasay City court employee, who was recently arrested over alleged bribery.

In a resolution dated May 24 but was only publicized on Wednesday, May 29, DOJ prosecutors indicted Pasay City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 108 acting branch clerk of court Mariejoy Lagman for direct bribery (Article 210 of the Revised Penal Code), alleged violation of Section 3(b) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act or Republic Act (RA) No. 3019, and alleged violation of Section 7(d) of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees or RA 6713.

Prosecutors recommend the filing of cases vs Mariejoy Lagman, the court employee tagged in a bribery scandal.



The prosecutors, meanwhile, dismissed the complaint over alleged violation of Sections 3(c) and (e) of RA 3019 for lack of merit. Presiding Judge Albert Cansino, also tagged in the scandal, was not part of the indictment as he was not arrested during the operation where the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) nabbed Lagman. The prosecutors said the judge would be probed in a regular preliminary investigation, unlike Lagman, who underwent inquest proceedings.

Senior State Prosecutor Phillip dela Cruz signed the resolution with the approval of Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Richard Anthony Fadullon and Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento.

On Tuesday, May 28, the Supreme Court said it had ordered Cansino and Lagman’s preventive suspension for 90 days to ensure an “unhampered” probe. The two were allegedly involved in a bribery scandal and allegedly accepted P6 million from a litigant in exchange for a favorable judgment in a civil case.

An anonymous complaint sent to the Judicial Integrity Board prompted the NBI’s entrapment operation, where Lagman was arrested. During the arrest, authorities also seized a copy of an order bearing the judge’s signature on the civil case.

Ten years ago, in 2014, judiciary members were also implicated in a similar case. Judges were tagged in the “Ma’am Arlene” controversy, where a big-time fixer shouldered out-of-town and hotel accommodations of judges. Arlene Angeles Lerma was implicated in the controversy and was dubbed as the alleged counterpart of pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles in the judiciary.

After a probe, the SC dismissed one of the judges, former Biñan, Laguna RTC Branch 24 judge Marino Rubia, after he was found administratively liable for conduct unbecoming of a judge and violating the code of judicial conduct. – Rappler.com