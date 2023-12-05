FULL LIST: 2023 Bar exams passers

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – After less than three months of waiting, the much-awaited results of the 2023 Bar Examinations were released by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, December 5.
A total of 3,812 examinees successfully passed the exams. Below is the full list of passers.
#2023Bar Examinations – List of Successful Examinees (3/9)#WeCanDoIt #HernanDoIt #HernanDidItWell pic.twitter.com/sRldpk91os— Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) December 5, 2023
#2023Bar Examinations – List of Successful Examinees (4/9)#WeCanDoIt #HernanDoIt #HernanDidItWell pic.twitter.com/vjLVRRgXiU— Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) December 5, 2023
#2023Bar Examinations – List of Successful Examinees (5/9)#WeCanDoIt #HernanDoIt #HernanDidItWell pic.twitter.com/Lw9KeIHptn— Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) December 5, 2023
#2023Bar Examinations – List of Successful Examinees (6/9)#WeCanDoIt #HernanDoIt #HernanDidItWell pic.twitter.com/UjRI6hhpgj— Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) December 5, 2023
#2023Bar Examinations – List of Successful Examinees (7/9)#WeCanDoIt #HernanDoIt #HernanDidItWell pic.twitter.com/n71JMdMsOq— Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) December 5, 2023
#2023Bar Examinations – List of Successful Examinees (8/9)#WeCanDoIt #HernanDoIt #HernanDidItWell pic.twitter.com/W26zJso5AV— Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) December 5, 2023
#2023Bar Examinations – List of Successful Examinees (9/9)#WeCanDoIt #HernanDoIt #HernanDidItWell pic.twitter.com/I2xEh6atlN— Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) December 5, 2023
Ephraim Porciuncula Bie of UST topped the bar with a score of 89.2625%. The rest of the top 20 passers are:
The passing rate of 36.77% was much lower than last year’s 43.37%, where 3,992 examinees passed the test.
Before Christmas, the new lawyers will be officially welcomed in the legal profession. The oath-taking and roll signing of successful examinees will be happening on December 22, at the SMX Convention Center Manila, Seashell Lane in Pasay City. – Rappler.com
