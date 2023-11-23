HoldTheLine: Maria Ressa talks to Leila de Lima

LIVE

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler chief executive officer Maria Ressa speaks with De Lima to take a peek into the mind of the woman jailed for criticizing former president Rodrigo Duterte and his bloody drug war

Former senator Leila de Lima is finally free after six years, eight months, and 21 days of detention.

The opposition icon spent her first few days as a free woman visiting the Manaoag church in Pangasinan, her 91-year-old mother in her hometown in Iriga City, Bicol, and making public appearances. De Lima is at the center of public attention – people await her moves, particularly her actions against people who put her behind bars.

In this Hold The Line episode, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler chief executive officer Maria Ressa speaks with De Lima to take a peek into the mind of the woman jailed for criticizing former president Rodrigo Duterte and his bloody drug war.

Bookmark this page to watch the interview on Thursday, November 23, at 6:30 pm. – Rappler.com