HoldTheLine: Maria Ressa talks to singer-songwriter Jewel

Bookmark this page to watch the interview on Wednesday, October 4, at 7 pm

There are no more sad songs, just blue skies

And no more tears to cry

These are lyrics from Jewel’s song No More Tears, which she performed during the DVF Awards 2023 in Venice, Italy.

The American singer-songwriter has several Grammy awards, her debut album Pieces of You is known to be one of the best-selling debut albums of all time. Recently, she launched a virtual reality platform Innerverse, which provides affordable mental health support.

In this episode of #HoldTheLine, Rappler CEO and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa sits down with Jewel to talk about her journey – her music, her values, and how she finds happiness. She also talks about scientific approaches to coping, and takes a deep dive into how one could use technology to help make our lives better.

