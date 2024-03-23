Foreign governments stand with Philippines after latest incident in Ayungin Shoal

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HARASSMENT. A Philippine Coast Guard vessel is 'impeded and encircled' by Chinese ships in the West Philippine Sea on March 23, 2024.

New Zealand, among the first to issue a statement, says it is 'fundamental to regional stability' for maritime disputes to be 'resolved peacefully in accordance with international law'

MANILA, Philippines – Foreign governments on Saturday, March 23, rallied behind the Philippines after the China Coast Guard again used water cannons against a Philippine vessel on a routine rotation and resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, damaging the boat and causing injuries among some crew members.

“The US stands with the Philippines against the PRC’s repeated dangerous maneuvers & water cannons to disrupt @CoastGuardPH lawful activities in the Philippines’ EEZ. The PRC’s interference with Philippines’ freedom of navigation violates international law & threatens a #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific,” US Ambassador MaryKay L. Carlson said on X (formerly Twitter).

Japan also expressed its “grave concern” over the latest incident involving the China Coast Guard and Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

“Japan reiterates its grave concern on the repeated dangerous actions by CCG in SCS which resulted in Filipino injuries. Japan stands in solidarity with the PH as confirmed at the Japan-Philippines-US Vice Foreign Ministers’ meeting held in this week,” Japanese Ambassador-designate to the Philippines Endo Kazuya said on X.

New Zealand was among the first to issue a statement, via its social media page, about the incident.

“New Zealand is deeply concerned at further actions today by Chinese vessels towards the Philippines at Second Thomas Shoal. These endanger lives at sea. It is fundamental to regional stability that maritime disputes are resolved peacefully in accordance with international law, particularly UNCLOS,” the New Zealand embassy in Manila said on X.

EU Ambassador to the Philippines Luc Veron said that he was “concerned by recurring dangerous manoeuvres, blocking and water-cannoning from Chinese Coast Guard vessels and Maritime Militia against Philippine vessels engaged in resupply missions.”

“The EU reiterates the call for all parties to abide by the legally binding 2016 Arbitration Award and #internationallaw to peacefully resolve disputes, guaranteeing safety for all in maritime waters,” Veron said on X. – Rappler.com

