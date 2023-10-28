Internet gaming license hub raided in Pasay over alleged human trafficking

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PASAY CITY, Philippines – Armed with a search warrant, an inter-agency team led by the Department of Justice (DOJ) raided an internet gaming license (IGL) hub in Pasay City for alleged human trafficking on Friday night, October 27.

A total of 731 Filipino and foreign workers of Smart Web Technology Corporation were held for questioning following the raid of that also included the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking, (IACAT) Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), and the Philippine National Police Women and Children Protection Center.

DOJ Undersecretary Nicolas Felix Ty said the entrapment operation implemented the search warrant for the company issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 35 Judge Maricris Pahete-Felix, for alleged violation of Republic Act 9208 or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act and Expanded Anti-Trafficking Persons Act.

“In particular, the crime that was found is sex trafficking based on the intelligence report,” said Ty.

“As you can see, there’s KTV, on other floors there are rooms for extra service. There’s even a menu of different different sexual services,” he added.

The raiding team discovered an alleged prostitution den with an aquarium viewing chamber where seven Filipino women were allegedly trafficked and recovered.

The team also found nine executives suspected of being the operators and administrators of the self-sustaining IGL.

Ty said the offshore gaming firm is under a different name – Freego Computer Gaming OPC – in licenses from government agencies.

Based on the certification and documents posted on the wall at the entrance of the building, the offshore gaming firm is owned by Smart Web Technology Corporation under Nasdake Property Management.

Authorities said that a Chinese national, Shui Nui, claimed to have been “kidnapped” from another IGL firm. Another Chinese national, Lu Hao Yu, was reportedly held for more than a year and was asked to work between 12 to 15 hours per day.

Smart Web is the first provisional IGL raided by the inter-agency team. It is allegedly involved in prostitution, labor trafficking, and online crypto investment and love scams, according to PAOCC Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz.

Cruz said most of the individuals found in the building are Chinese, Vietnamese, and Filipinos.

Cruz also clarified that the name POGO was officially changed to IGL by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation. IGL will be used for all offshore gaming companies, he said.

“We no longer have POGO. This is the first provisional IGL we have raided. When these gaming firms renew their license, they become IGL,” said Cruz. – Rappler.com