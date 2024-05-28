LIST: Deals signed during Marcos’ state visit to Brunei

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FOREIGN TRIP. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Brunei Prime Minister Hassanal Bolkiah meet during the former's state visit to Brunei on May 28, 2024.

The Philippines and Brunei seek to strengthen tourism, maritime, and agricultural cooperation in signing the agreements

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines and Brunei entered into a number of agreements during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s state visit to the oil-rich sultanate on Tuesday, May 28.

The deals were finalized on the same day he held a bilateral meeting with Brunei Prime Minister Hassanal Bolkiah.

“And for that, we hope to expand the partnerships that we have begun and we feel that there is much potential that we can examine,” President Marcos told the Sultan of Brunei, as quoted by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

Manila and Bandar Seri Begawan established diplomatic ties in January 1984. Malacañang pointed out the significance of the visit: 40 years later, dictator Ferdinand Marcos’ son traveled to Brunei “to continue strengthening the bilateral relationship” between the Philippines and its Southeast Asian neighbor, a second home for over 25,000 Filipinos.

The deals secured on Tuesday are as follows:

1. Memorandum of understanding (MOU) on tourism cooperation

The agreement between the Philippines’ Department of Tourism and Brunei’s Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism aims to boost tourist arrivals between the two countries, create cooperative tourism projects, and support Islamic tourism development, according to a press release from the PCO.

2. MOU on mutual recognition of Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping (SCTW) certificates

Under this agreement – which replaces an MOU between the two countries in 2001 – the Philippines and Brunei will recognize certificates issued by key agencies from the two countries. These documents set the minimum documentary and skill-set requirements for seafarers.

3. MOU on maritime cooperation

Malacañang said this memorandum allows both countries to “further cooperation on wide-ranging areas including pollution, skills training, research, and information sharing.”

4. Letter of intent (LOI) to renew MOU on food security and agricultural cooperation

The LOI is entered into by both countries’ agriculture departments, aimed at expanding collaboration on food security and sustainable agriculture.

Marcos’ two-day state visit to Brunei will end on Wednesday, May 29, and will be followed by his trip to Singapore for the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s premier defense summit, where he will serve as keynote speaker. – Rappler.com