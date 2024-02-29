LIST: Agreements signed during Marcos’ state visit to Australia

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The memoranda of understanding are in the areas of maritime domain, cyberspace, and antitrust

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines and Australia inked several deals during the two-day state visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“The three agreements exchanged today shall enhance information sharing, capability building, and interoperability between our relevant government agencies in the maritime domain and maritime environment, cyber and critical technology, and competition law,” Marcos said in a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday, February 29.

The heads of state said the agreements signed are the following:

Maritime domain: Memorandum of understanding enhancing maritime cooperation, promoting civil maritime security, marine environment and cultural heritage protection, maritime domain awareness, and respect for international law Cyberspace: Memorandum of understanding strengthening cooperation on cyber and critical technology and promoting a secure digital economy Antitrust: Memorandum of understanding between the two nations’ competition commissions to enhance cooperation and strengthen economic relations

Malacañang has yet to release the exact titles of the deals.

Marcos said that the three agreements “add to the more than 120 agreements that our two countries have signed through the decades. And these are in various fields, including defense cooperation, air services, education, research, scientific and cultural cooperation, amongst others.”

When Albanese went on a state visit to the Philippines in September 2023, several agreements were also signed between the two nations. – Rappler.com