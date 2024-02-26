Marcos holds back, delays signing of Magna Carta for seafarers into law

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UNDER FURTHER REVIEW. The bill seeks to assert seafarers' rights to just terms and conditions of work, standardize their employment contracts, and establish guidelines to ensure quality training for them.

Malacañang says the proposed Magna Carta for seafarers – which Marcos was scheduled to sign on Monday – is 'under further review'

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was scheduled to sign into law a measure that codifies the rights of Filipino seafarers, but appeared to have backed out at the last minute.

Publicity materials that appeared on state broadcaster RTVM included the Magna Carta for seafarers on the list of three bills that the President was supposed to approve on Monday, February 26, but he instead only signed the other two – the Tatak Pinoy (Proudly Filipino) Act, and amendments to the Centenarian Act.

The Department of Migrant Workers had already handed out press kits during the ceremonial signing on Monday, and DMW officer-in-charge Hans Cacdac was already in the venue.

Sought for clarification, Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Garafil said the bill is “under further review.”

The bill seeks to assert seafarers’ rights to just terms and conditions of work, standardize their employment contracts, and establish guidelines to ensure quality training for them.

Marcos certified the bill as urgent in September 2023, saying the legislation would guarantee to the international community “that the Philippines will comply with its obligations of ensuring that Filipino seafarers’ training, facilities, and equipment are at par with the international standards and those set by relevant international conventions.”

It came on the heels of challenges faced by seafarers in their accreditation with the European market.

Some seafarer groups and militant organizations flagged the approved House version of the bill, calling it watered-down and an insult to seafarers, due to the exclusion of fisherfolk from the measure, and the lack of a security of tenure provision for employees who have provided at least one year of cumulative service.

They also opposed the proposal to put compensation won by seafarers against their employers on escrow, which means that the complainants won’t have access to the payment in full while the employer appeals the decision.

It is unclear if these contentious provisions were removed in the bicameral version of the measure.

Filipino seafarers are the backbone of the global maritime industry, with the Philippines sending 400,000 workers overseas every year from 2017 up until the COVID-19 pandemic. – Rappler.com